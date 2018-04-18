



Abstract:

Dr. Golden will describe how modern hurricane forecasting utilizes computer models and new technologies such as weather satellites, esp. new GOES-R, and data from hurricane-hunter aircraft to produce improved forecasts of hurricane track and intensity. He will touch on recent debates about eliminating the human forecaster entirely with AI, etc. He will focus on the successes/failures of forecasting the 3 major hurricanes to impact the U.S. and Caribbean islands in 2017: Harvey, Irma, and Maria.





Biography:

Joseph H. Golden has served NOAA in a number of progressively more responsible positions during his 42 years of Federal service. His early career began in Miami in the mid 1960’s, as a Hurricane Specialist at the National Hurricane Center (hurricane forecasting in summer, and Public and Marine Forecaster during remainder of year), and he also worked as a research meteorologist at the National Hurricane Research Laboratory. In 1975, Dr. Golden accepted a promotion to Program Development Scientist at ERL headquarters in Boulder, CO and was Acting Director of the ERL Office of Programs in 1983. He moved to NOAA’s Forecast Systems Lab in January, 2000 as a Senior Meteorologist. Dr. Golden retired from NOAA in 2005 after 42.5 years of Federal service. Dr. Golden is an elected Fellow of the American Meteorological Society, retired member of the AGU, Royal Meteorological Society, Sigma Xi and was on the Board of Directors on AAWE (American Assoc. for Wind Engr.). He has been an invited and/or keynote speaker at international conferences and symposia in Belgium (1989), India (1985, 1992), Indonesia (1992), Japan, Venezuela, Barbados, Australia, Switzerland, France, Canada, and Germany.