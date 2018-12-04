Red Raider Trader is an effort to reduce departmental waste and save departmental funds by allowing departments to swap unwanted supplies and equipment with other TTU departments. We encourage departments to bring supplies and equipment your department no longer needs. Attendees do not have to donate or take items in order to participate. Please feel welcome to drop by, browse, and get some lemonade and a cookie!





Drop Off: 8-10 am

Browse: 10-2 pm





Please see our website for a list of acceptable and prohibited items: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/procurement/news/Red-Raider-Trader.pdf





Donated items will not be returned. Items must be picked up the day of the event. Departments are responsible for transporting their own goods. Items will not be held or delivered.





Please email procurement@ttu.edu if you have any questions! See you then!