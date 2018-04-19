A panel discussion on the book, “Python beyond Python: Critical Engagements with Culture,” will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 19 in the University Library’s Croslin Room. The discussion will include editors Paul N. Reinsch, professor of practice in the Texas Tech School of Theatre & Dance; B. Lynn Whitfield, archivist at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library; and Rob Weiner, pop culture librarian at the University Libraries.

The book is a collection of original, interdisciplinary essays which address the work of Monty Python members beyond the comedy show, films and live performances. Python members collectively and individually create unique approaches to theatre, film, video games, comic books, business training videos and more.

Refreshments, book sale and signing will follow the panel discussion. Free parking is available in the R11 lot south of the music building and southeast of the Library.

Come join us before heading to the Lubbock Lights concert!

For more information, contact: Kaley Daniel at kaley.daniel@ttu.edu or 806.834.1040.