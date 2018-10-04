If you are interested, please reply to Minju YI at minju.yi@ttu.edu or click this link https://goo.gl/forms/Fwak6LaPXKFKUCu03 to schedule an experiment. At a time you choose, you will be invited to a classroom in the College of Education where there will be laptops for the experiment. You will watch or listen to 15 short clips of different elementary school teachers during a math lesson, and rate each one as belonging to a more effective or less effective group on a score sheet provided. Afterwards you will answer 6 short survey questions.

The whole experiment should take 45-50 minutes. You will have the opportunity to win one of 12 $25 gift cards (Starbucks or Amazon). Refreshments will be provided to all participants during the experiment . Your participation will help us understand more about the process of teacher evaluation. You may see and/or know some of the other students who participate. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

4/10/2018



Originator:

Erika Zavala



Email:

erika.zavala@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Research

