"Introduction to Data Management Plans"

Faculty, staff and graduate students,

Learn expectations federal funding agencies require for Data Management Plans.

Learn about TTU resources that are provided for creating these plans.

Receive an overview of metadata,repositories and preservation techniques. To register, click here

For more information, contact matthew.mceniry@ttu.edu or heidi.winkler@ttu.edu

4/17/2018



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 4/25/2018



Location:

Library Instruction Lab 150



