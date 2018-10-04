|
UFS-University Deposits is moving!
Effective 4/12/18, University Deposits will be moving to the 2nd floor of the TTU Plaza building on the corner of 19th & University (where Bank of America is located). All deposits, change funds and research participant payments will be handled at the new location.
If you have any questions, please contact us at
Alice Schulz, Unit Manager 806-834-5677 or Alice.Schulz@ttu.edu
Janette Cantrell, Analyst 806-834-7710 or Janette.Cantrell@ttu.edu
University Financial Services
MS 1102 (Box 41102)
1901 University Avenue
Texas Tech Plaza Building, Suite 202 (East wing)
Thank you,
Alice Schulz
Unit Manager
|Posted:
4/10/2018
Originator:
Laura Cochran
Email:
laura.cochran@ttu.edu
Department:
University Financial Services
