Looking for an On-Campus Summer Job?

All shifts between 8-5 Monday-Friday, Starting pay is $7.50/hour. Possible work into the fall and spring semester is possible based on departmental need.

Job Description: Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions Primary Duties: · Process incoming Admissions mail · Scan, index, and file high volumes of transcripts and other admissions documents. · Answer phones on the admissions call center o This includes application status checks, giving information on applications, events, and deadlines, and reassigning calls when needed. · Train on admissions policies, procedures, and important dates. Occasional Duties: · Assist full-time staff members in cleaning office areas such as desks, supply cabinets, break room, etc. · Deliver paperwork and admissions items to other departments

For Questions, please contact Aaron Chavarria aaron.chavarria@ttu.edu Posted:

4/13/2018



Originator:

Aaron Chavarria



Email:

aaron.chavarria@ttu.edu



Department:

Undergraduate Admissions





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

