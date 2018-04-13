TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Looking for an On-Campus Summer Job?

All shifts between 8-5 Monday-Friday,  Starting pay is $7.50/hour.  Possible work into the fall and spring semester is possible based on departmental need.


Job Description:

Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions

 

Primary Duties:

·         Process incoming Admissions mail

·         Scan, index, and file high volumes of transcripts and other admissions documents.

·         Answer phones on the admissions call center

o   This includes application status checks, giving information on applications, events, and deadlines, and reassigning calls when needed.

·         Train on admissions policies, procedures, and important dates.

 

Occasional Duties:

·         Assist full-time staff members in cleaning office areas such as desks, supply cabinets, break room, etc.

·         Deliver paperwork and admissions items to other departments


For Questions, please contact Aaron Chavarria aaron.chavarria@ttu.edu
Posted:
4/13/2018

Originator:
Aaron Chavarria

Email:
aaron.chavarria@ttu.edu

Department:
Undergraduate Admissions


