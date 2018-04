Low on cash but still want to have fun? Come out to Thunder Zone for free on Wednesday, April 18th from 6-9pm. Free to ALL students with TTU student ID! Thunder Zone is located at 2769 N Frankford Ave. Lubbock, TX 79416.







This event is brought to you by Student Activities Board.



4/12/2018



Katarina Leal



katarina.leal@ttu.edu



6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

4/18/2018



Thunder Zone 2769 N Frankford Ave. Lubbock, TX 79416



