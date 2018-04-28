This annual collaborative fund-raising concert tradition is now in its 42nd year and features the combined efforts of all four School of Music Choirs and the University Symphony Orchestra. This year’s incredible program includes Mozart’s Requiem (featuring soloists Rebecca Hays, soprano; Alice Anne Light, mezzo; Karl Dent, tenor; and Gregory Brookes, baritone) and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 (featuring guest piano soloist William Westney). The concert celebrates all of the music students who received a scholarship during the 2017-2018 year, in addition to all of the donors who funded a music scholarship. The performance is presented by the Friends of Music and generously supported by City Bank.

The 7:30 PM Concert is at the Broadway Church of Christ Auditorium, located at 1924 Broadway Avenue. A Postlude Reception immediately following the performance is complimentary with a concert ticket. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with the musicians on the Broadway Church of Christ Terrace, and can take advantage of the opportunity to donate to the Friends of Music scholarship fund.

The general admission tickets to the concert and reception are $25. The concert will be free to Texas Tech students (with valid ID) and children under the age of 12. Tickets are available at the door prior to the concert, or online at the School of Music’s Eventbrite page.

Additionally, a special Prelude Party will kick off the evening at 5:30 P.M. This private party features wine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and an opportunity to meet the Maestros Philip Mann, William Westney, and Alan Zabriskie. A ticket to the Prelude Party (which includes a ticket for the Concert and Postlude Reception) costs $100. Attendance is limited – please contact Cyndy Porter, Friends of Music, 806-834-7835 or cyndy.porter@ttu.edu for more information.