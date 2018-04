ADM 4000-001 UP-CYCLING FASHION DESIGNS WHEN: May 16-31, 9:00-11:20am M-F Students will combine multiple garments into one up-cycled contemporary design that aligns with the environmental and ethical practices that will be discussed during the course. The course will include guided inspiration exercises to help develop the individual's creative flow. The course will culminate in a display at the First Friday Art Trail on June 1, 2018 Posted:

4/11/2018



Originator:

Erin Sopronyi



Email:

erin.r.sopronyi@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Design DOD





Categories

Academic