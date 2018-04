ADM 4000-002 Non-Conventional Materials in Fashion Design When: June 5- July 7, 12:00pm-1:50pm, M-F Students will experience guided design inspiration exercises, and they will explore androgynous and contemporary design elements that will result in avant-garde designs that defy convention. Along with completed garments, the students will display their creative process in sketch books and the public will silently vote on their top 3 designs during the First Friday Art Trail, July 6, 2018. Posted:

4/11/2018



Originator:

Erin Sopronyi



Email:

erin.r.sopronyi@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Design DOD





Categories

Academic