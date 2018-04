The second edition of the West Texas Applied Math Graduate Minisymposium will be held Saturday, April 14 at the SUB. Professor Mary Wheeler from UT Austin will be the keynote speaker.





For info on (free) registration and schedule, please visit the event website:





http://www.math.ttu.edu/Department/Calendar/Conferences/wtamgm/





The event is sponsored by the SIAM Chapter of Texas Tech University, the Mathematics and Statistics Department of Texas Tech University, and Horn Professor Jay Conover.