2018 U.S. Ambassadors Forum Public Panel

Welcome all to the 2018 U.S. Ambassadors Forum Public Panel

The Administration's Foreign and Trade Policy One Year In: A Selected Scorecard

The American Academy of Diplomacy presents four distinguished former U.S. Ambassadors to discuss U.S. foreign and trade policy.

Date: Monday, April 16, 2018

Time: 5:30-6:30 PM

Location: Texas Tech University-International Cultural Center-Auditorium

Hosted by: The Office of International Affairs and the Center for Global Understanding

Sponsored in part by a grant from the CH Foundation

 

International Week 2018-April 12-21

