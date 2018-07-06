Human Resources has created a book club for staff members who are eager to take charge of their creativity, think outside the box, and see the world in a different way. We will be reading Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World by Adam Grant. Below you will find a description from AdamGrant.net.

“Originals is about how to champion new ideas and fight groupthink. Using surprising studies and stories spanning business, politics, sports, and entertainment, Grant explores how to recognize a good idea, speak up without getting silenced, build a coalition of allies, choose the right time to act, and manage fear and doubt; how parents and teachers can nurture originality in children; and how leaders can build cultures that welcome dissent.”





Registrants will meet five times during the course of the summer on June 7, June 21, July 12, July 26, and August 9 during the lunch hour. If you’re interested in joining, please contact Kristen Grant (kristen.grant@ttu.edu) to register. Bring a copy of the book and your lunch. Space is limited - sign up before it fills! We hope to see you there!