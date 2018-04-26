Full house? Help others in need through donating kitchenware, school supplies, linens, pillows, towels, and clothing! On Thursday, April 26th from 1:30pm-3:30pm the University Career Center will be hosting a donation drive in the Free Speech Area where we will also be sharing information about the University Career Center's many services. All items will be donated to WPS Lubbock in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. (WPS accepts clothing for all ages, sizes, and genders!) We hope to see you there!

Posted:

4/26/2018



Originator:

Alexavery Hawkins



Email:

alexavery.hawkins@ttu.edu



Department:

Psychological Sciences



Event Information

Time: 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 4/26/2018



Location:

Free Speech Area



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

