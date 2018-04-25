TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Facing and Defeating the Imposter Syndrome
Have you ever second-guessed yourself or felt out of place? Do you sometimes question your ability? Have you ever wondered if you were smart enough, skilled enough, or educated enough to go after what you wanted? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you may have experienced the Imposter Syndrome. The Imposter Syndrome is the inability to internalize accomplishments, coupled with the persistent fear of being exposed as a fraud. In this Brown Bag discussion, we will explore the Imposter Syndrome, how it materializes in higher education, and learn of coping strategies to silence internal and/or external critics. 
Posted:
4/11/2018

Originator:
Jasmine Parker

Email:
jasmine.parker@ttu.edu

Department:
EDUC Curriculum and Instruction Gen

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 4/25/2018

Location:
College of Education, Room 253

Categories