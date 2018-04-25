Have you ever second-guessed yourself or felt out of place? Do you sometimes question your ability? Have you ever wondered if you were smart enough, skilled enough, or educated enough to go after what you wanted? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you may have experienced the Imposter Syndrome. The Imposter Syndrome is the inability to internalize accomplishments, coupled with the persistent fear of being exposed as a fraud. In this Brown Bag discussion, we will explore the Imposter Syndrome, how it materializes in higher education, and learn of coping strategies to silence internal and/or external critics.

More Information Here







Posted:

4/11/2018



Originator:

Jasmine Parker



Email:

jasmine.parker@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Curriculum and Instruction Gen



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/25/2018



Location:

College of Education, Room 253



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

