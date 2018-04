The composition studio is excited to welcome you to their Spring Concert, featuring world-premiere works composed by the undergraduate and graduate students of Dr. Peter Fischer. Highlights from the 17 original pieces will include piano solos, vocal works, and a range of instrumental chamber performers, promising a varied and wonderful concert!

4/11/2018



Tess Greenlees



tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 4/11/2018



Location:

Hemmle Recital Hall



