Dr. Tatiana Mann, Assistant Professor of Practice in Keyboard Studies at the School of Music, will be joined in performance by Dr. Kimberly Sparr, Assistant Professor of Viola, Annie Chalex Boyle, Assistant Professor of Violin, and Jeffrey Lastrapes, Associate Professor of Cello.

Admission is free. Posted:

4/12/2018



Originator:

Tess Greenlees



Email:

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 4/14/2018



Location:

Hemmle Recital Hall



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment