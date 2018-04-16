Jeffrey Agrell (horn) and Evan Mazunik (piano) invite you to experience a Soundpainting concert featuring contemporary classical improvisation! Soundpainting is the universal multidisciplinary live composing sign language for musicians, actors, dancers, and visual artists. The language comprises more than 1500 gestures that are signed by the Soundpainter (composer) to indicate the type of material desired of the performers. The creation of the composition is realized, by the Soundpainter, through the parameters of each set of signed gestures. No two concerts are identical, and audience participation is always a possibility!

4/12/2018



Tess Greenlees



tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



N/A



7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

4/16/2018



Escondido Theater at the Student Union Building



Arts & Entertainment


