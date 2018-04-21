Following up on her appearance as a part of Texas Tech’s Presidential Lecture & Performance Series in March 2016, American folk singer Martha Redbone will return to Lubbock to deliver her unique amalgam of R&B, soul, and traditional Native American music. Having won an Independent Music Award for Best R&B Album for her 2004 release Skintalk, Redbone’s Cherokee, Choctaw, and African-American descent converges with her Appalachian upbringing to offer a spellbinding take on the traditions with which she grew up. Nationally touring with The Martha Redbone Roots Project, she has made a name for herself as a performer, educator, and mentor in equal regard across native North America.

Admission is free.

4/19/2018



Tess Greenlees



tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



Time: 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 4/21/2018



Hemmle Recital Hall



