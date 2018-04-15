TOSM Datacenter Downtime for Sunday April 15th between 6:00PM and 11:59PM

This downtime is to apply security updates. Services potentially affected include the following: TechSHARE

RaiderDRIVE

SQL Server

Depts/Orgs Websites

Personal Websites/MyWeb

TTU Website

TOSM Webapps Web_OPAC

Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)

Xtender

TimeClock Plus

Banapps

Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

Advise

Recruit

RoboRegistrar

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

Online Travel System

fsaATLAS

ECRT

Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

Axiom

Advance Web

AppWorx (Remote agents only)

Cognos (SQL Server reporting only)

MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

TouchNet/Banner Integration The services listed above may experience intermittent interruptions during this time. We regret any inconvenience. Posted:

4/11/2018



Originator:

Caswell Taylor



Email:

caswell.taylor@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Event Date: 4/15/2018



Location:

TOSM Datacenter



