Graduate Brass Quintet Recital

The Graduate Brass Quintet, coached by Professor Will Strieder, will perform arrangements for trumpet, horn, trombone, and tuba, featuring works by Bach, Bohme, Bernstein, and more.


Admission is free.
4/19/2018

Tess Greenlees

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 4/22/2018

Talkington Hall at The Legacy Event Center

