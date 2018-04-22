The Graduate Brass Quintet, coached by Professor Will Strieder, will perform arrangements for trumpet, horn, trombone, and tuba, featuring works by Bach, Bohme, Bernstein, and more.

4/19/2018



Tess Greenlees



tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



N/A



5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

4/22/2018



Talkington Hall at The Legacy Event Center



Arts & Entertainment

