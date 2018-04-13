Students will have the opportunity to attend a live broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera's performance of Luisa Miller.



Written by Giuseppe Verdi, Luisa Miller is a tragic opera in which the love between an old soldier’s daughter, Luisa, and a rich lord’s son, Rodolfo, is destroyed by the conniving schemes of others. Forced to betray her love in order to save her own father, Luisa pledges herself to marry none other than the lead conspirator who has ruined their lives. In despair, Rodolfo confronts Luisa about her deception, only to learn the truth after it is too late.



To be eligible for free tickets to this special event, students may join us this Friday, April 13th, for a pre-concert lecture given by Stacey Jocoy at 4:30 p.m. in room 124 of the Texas Tech School of Music. The screening of the live performance by the Metropolitan Opera will take place at Cinemark Movies 16 in Lubbock at 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, April 14th.



This event is open to all Texas Tech students.







