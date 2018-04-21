Women's and Gender Studies is excited to offer "Writing as Witnessing" by Dr. Norma E. Cantu, Saturday, April 21st as part of our 34th Annual Conference. This workshop will close our conference. For details on Dr. Cantu's plenary talk, visit our web site for the schedule.

9:00 a.m. | Refreshments (coffee and pan dulce) | ENG Bldg. Atrium

10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. | Writing Workshop | ENG Bldg. 201 FREE and open to the public! No experience needed. Registration required. Space is limited! Register today! This workshop is part of our 34th Anniversary of the Conference on the Advancement of Women. About Dr. Cantu · Dr. Norma Cantú, Professor, received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Texas A&I at Laredo and Kingsville, respectively, and her Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. At Laredo State University, later renamed Texas A&M International University, she taught and served as Chair and Interim Dean. She was a senior arts administrator with the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, DC and was Acting Chair of the Chicano Studies Research Center at the University of California at Santa Barbara. Her teaching interests include Cultural Studies, Contemporary Literary Theory, Border Studies, Chicano/a and Latina/o Literature & Film, Folklore and Women's Studies. Dr. Cantú has published articles on a number or academic subjects as well as poetry and fiction. Her publications on border literature, the teaching of English, quinceañera celebration and the matachines, a religious dance tradition have earned her an international reputation as a scholar and folklorist. She has co-edited four books and edited a collection of testimonios by Chicana scientists, mathematicians and engineers. Her award winning Canícula: Snapshots of a Girlhood en la Frontera chronicles her childhood experiences on the border. She edits the Rio Grande/Rio Bravo Culture and Traditions book series at The Texas A&M University Press. Registration There are a number of events, including this workshop, to attend. Register today! CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, wgs.ttu.edu Posted:

