The Scholarly Film Society and Humans versus Zombies, student organizations, invite you to join us for a screening of Zombieland!! Come join the fun this Saturday, April 14th in the English/Philosophy Building, Film Room 106 at 6:00pm. It's Free!! We'll have free pizza out front before the showing.



4/11/2018



Time: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 4/14/2018



English/Philsophy Building, Room 106



