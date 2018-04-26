Texas Tech University now offers a minor in Applied Political Economy to students interested in working on issues at the intersection of applied economics and political science. The minor is structured to allow students to use their electives to focus on applied problems in agriculture, business, public policy, and international politics, bringing the analytical tools of both disciplines to bear on these problems. This minor is suitable for students in any discipline who want a background in interdisciplinary political economy with a focus on addressing concrete problems in public policy.

More information about the required and elective coursework can be viewed at the following URL: Minor in Applied Political Economy.

Interested students may contact the Free Market Institute with any questions by email at free.market@ttu.edu or by phone at (806) 742-7138. Students may also consult with their academic advisors to learn more information about this minor course of study.