eGIRL (Engineering: Get Into Real Learning) is a summer camp that gives upcoming sophomore/junior/senior high school female students an opportunity to spend a week as a Texas Tech engineering student. Introducing engineering concepts, providing insight about the different engineering majors, and opportunities to experience classroom lectures, hand-on projects, and campus life.

This is a stay-in summer camp and campers will live in a TTU residence hall for the duration of the camp. Thanks to Halliburton and ConocoPhillips, the cost of attending this camp is $300 . This cost covers residence hall stay, meals, project supplies, a camp T-shirt, and campus activities.

Application documents include:

1 completed application form.

2 recommendation forms from counselors, teachers, school administrators, and/or employers.

1 one-page (typed, double spaced) essay, by the student. Instructions: introduce yourself, expressing your interest in engineering, and why you would like to pursue a career in engineering.

If your student or a student you know is interested please share this information with them! To find out more about the eGIRL Summer Camp program please visit us at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/coe/undergraduate/egirl/.

Questions may be directed to outreach.coe@ttu.edu.

Application Deadline: April 23, 2018