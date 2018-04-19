Next Thursday on April 19th, The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization will be hosting James Ceaser, Professor of Politics at the University of Virginia, who will deliver a lecture entitled “James Madison: The Founder of American Founding” at 6:00 p.m. in the Senate Room of the Student Union Building at Texas Tech University.



Americans today refer regularly to our founders and our founding, honoring those who led the Revolution and created the Constitution, yet did Americans at that time understand these figures to be founders? Was this idea, which we now take for granted, part of the political understanding of the day? Professor Ceaser claims it most certainly was not, and it took a bold step by James Madison to introduce the classical theme of the founder into American thought and ask Americans to see events of the time through the lens of founding. Professor Ceaser will discuss how this simple yet powerful shift has changed how we understand our entire political heritage.



For more information about The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization and upcoming events, please visit www.westernciv.ttu.edu.





Thank you, and we very much look forward to seeing you at this lecture.











Posted:

4/13/2018



Originator:

Katie Howell



Email:

katie.howell@ttu.edu



Department:

Institute for the Study of West Civ



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:15 PM

Event Date: 4/19/2018



Location:

Senate Room of the Student Union Building



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

Departmental

