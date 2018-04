At the release reception, we will distribute the 2017-2018 edition of Harbinger. There will also be a short reading, followed by food in the lobby. Come out, hear some good work, and mingle with the art community of TTU!

Anyone who is interested or has any questions can contact our PR coordinator Maria (maria.corte@ttu.edu) or Elizabeth Hansen (elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu), or RSVP the at the Harbinger Release Reception FB Event where we’ll be posting more info.