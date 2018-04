Symposium on Medieval & Renaissance Studies

Second Annual Symposium on Medieval & Renaissance Studies Monday, April 16 at Texas Tech University, 2:00 - 5:30 p.m. English Building, Room 201 Featuring a Plenary Lecture by Professor Brian McFadden A Fiction Reading by Margaret Emma Brandl A panel of great papers from: Mckenzie Peck (English Department) Professor Jacob Baum (History Department) Professor Janis Elliott (Art History Department)

Hosted by: MARTIN: Medieval and Renaissance Troupe of Itinerant Novices (the TTU Medieval & Renaissance Studies Student Organization) This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

