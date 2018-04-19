2018 Symposium on Modern Warfare Call for Proposals



The 3rd annual Symposium on Modern Warfare will take place at Texas Tech University’s International Cultural Center October 6, 2018. The theme of this year’s symposium is Modern Warfare through the Arts & Humanities.



Important Dates:

Proposal submission deadline: August 1, 2018

Notification of acceptance: August 15, 2018

Accepted presenters must confirm presentations: August 31, 2018



Symposium organizers are accepting proposals that consider the following topics within the context of the modern era (circa 1975 to the present):



• The ways in which Arts & Humanities can help us understand modern warfare and the veteran experience

• The ways in which Arts & Humanities can foster peace and reconciliation

• The Arts & Humanities and veterans’ mental health and healing

• The effect of modern warfare on the arts and/or humanities output of war torn nations (e.g. Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan)

• Analyses or case studies of particular conflicts from a humanities perspective

• Presentations of arts and/or humanities projects by modern war veterans (including performance)

• Any other topic relevant to the study of modern warfare through an arts and/or humanities lens



Symposium organizers welcome both individual presentation proposals as well as pre-organized panel proposals that include two to three presentations. Symposium sessions will follow a 90-minute format to include one hour for presentations (divided equally among 2-3 presenters) and 30 minutes for questions and discussion. Presentations by veterans are especially encouraged as are presentations by graduate students.



Submissions for individual papers and panel sessions must include:



• Paper/Session title

• Presenter’s CV/resume (maximum 2 pages)

• A summary of the proposed presentation (approximately 500 words) – This abstract will be used by the symposium organizers to evaluate your proposal.

• Specific technology or other presentation requirements



Please send submissions to andrew.hinton@ttu.edu. If submitting a panel proposal, please include separate abstracts for each proposed presentation and CVs/resumes for each speaker.



All submissions will be evaluated based on the relevance of the topic and potential to advance understanding of modern warfare through an arts or humanities lens. Acceptance is competitive.



