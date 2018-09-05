The Student Telecounseling Program is accepting applications from Texas Tech undergraduate students that can assist the Office of Undergraduate Admissions in recruiting freshmen and transfer students. The program consists of a group of current students that call and email prospective students. The Student Telecounseling staff is trained on sharing their experiences as a Texas Tech student and answering questions concerning the University and the Lubbock community. Details: -Staff is required to work 12-20 hours a week -Program operates on Sundays 11-3 & 3-7 p.m and Monday-Thursday 5-9 p.m. -Set your own schedule -Off most holidays -Gain valuable experience ***Applications Due May 11! If you are interested in applying or learning more about the Student Telecounseling Program, please visit the following page: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/StudentStaff/list.php Posted:

5/9/2018



Kori Nau



kori.nau@ttu.edu



N/A





Student Employment/Career Opportunities

