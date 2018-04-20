Any department who has employees celebrating a 5 and 10 year work anniversary (or a 15-55 year work anniversary who was not able to attend the Length of Service ceremony this year) is asked to send a representative from your department to Doak Conference Center room 170a (Human Resources) to pick up all pins from your area on Friday, April 20th between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (We will be open during the lunch hour.) For questions, please contact Talent Development at 806-742-0530.