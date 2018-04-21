Join International Student Council (ISC) for an event at the CITY BANK AUDITORIUM, APRIL 21st @ 5PM as they host their FREE annual INTERNATIONAL TALENT SHOW, WORLDWIDE SHOWCASE. Come and be amazed as groups representing different countries showcase their culture through storytelling, singing, dancing, attire and many more talents in competition for the title of Worldwide Showcase Champion!

An IPAD and several gift cards will be raffled at the event!

With the support of great departments such as the Office of International Affairs, it is bound to be the event you DON’T want to miss. Last year, there was an audience of 1200 people and this year will be even greater.

To learn more or sign up, visit our Facebook page, International Student Council (ISC) at Texas Tech University Questions? Please contact Ejike Uzoije - ejike.uzoije@ttu.edu

