Priscilla Ybarra, Dept. of English at University of North Texas, will deliver a talk on climate change and its effect on specific populations. "Who takes responsibility for climate change?" she asks in this presentation, "Not who thinks about it, or who conducts research on it, or who feels guilty about it, but who, in fact, takes material day-to-day responsibility for the way climate change impacts the human sustaining environment on this planet?"



Ybarra believes that "It is those who have no choice in the matter. This presentation exploits the ambivalence of the word “responsibility” and argues that no matter who accepts the blame for climate crisis, certain populations face the inevitable in their everyday lives and take action." Her presentation will use experiences from migrant workers in Northern California wine country and the impact of wildfires of 2017 on their lives.



This presentation is part of the 7th Annual Sowell Collection Conference and is free and open to the public.