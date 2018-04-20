The northern edge of the Great Plains was one of the last pieces of the frontier to be colonized and turned over to European settlement, but its conversion was nearly total. Today a resurgence of indigeneity in Canada’s prairie provinces is offering hope and transformation in a landscape that has for a century been treated by settler agriculture and resource industries as a sacrifice zone. Meanwhile, the remaining natural landscapes—both wetlands and native grassland fragments—face new threats from the pressure to privatize and convert public land into crops or wind farms, as agrarian-settler elements move to reassert their property rights and political power. Non-indigenous author and grassland activist Trevor Herriot’s presentation will combine images and text from two recent books, Towards a Prairie Atonement and Islands of Grass, to bring to light the forces and complexities now at play on the Northern Great Plains, as well as the indigenous ecologies and cultures that together could lead toward less extractive, colonized ways of dwelling on the prairie.



A reception and book signing will follow this presentation. This event is free and open to the public.