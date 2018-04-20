You are invited to the Healing in the Arts Spring 2018 performance. HITA is a Texas Tech program that involves victims of trauma such as PTSD, sexual assault, abuse, anxiety, depression, miscarriage, etc. Participants are able to release negative energy and turn it into a beautiful release of healing through the fine arts. We have singers, dancer, artists, writers, and actors all coming together for a night of healing. The show will take place April 20th at Shallowater Middle School @6:15. This performance is free of charge and open to everyone, but there will be a silent auction if you would like to participate!

*A group of students have put together a carpool to and from the program so if you are in need of a ride please contact healingintheartstexas@gmail.com to reserve a spot*

Sponsored by TechCFR, a registered student organization.