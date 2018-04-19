Mariachi Los Matadores is part of an academic mariachi program in Texas Tech's Vernacular Music Center.

Established in 2001, the group focuses on a wide variety of styles and is influenced by the music and work of Grammy award-winning group, Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano.??

Dr. Salazar holds a BA from Carleton College (Magna Cum Laude) in Music, and her Master's and Ph.D. in Ethnomusicology from the University of California, Los Angeles. Prior to teaching at Texas Tech University, she taught at UCLA, UC Santa Cru

z and the California Institute of the Arts.



When not teaching, she performs regularly as the harpist for the Grammy-Awarding winning Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea. With over fifteen years' experience as a mariachi musician and educator, from 2006-2013, she led UCLA's award winning Mariachi de Uclatlán. Under her direction, they won first place at the Anaheim Mariachi Competition, and second place at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, the Albuquerque Mariachi Festival and the Rosarito (Mexico) Mariachi Festival competitions. Additionally, she regularly serves as an adjudicator for mariachi competitions throughout California and Texas.



Additionally, Lubbock High School mariachi musicians? will join us for an evening filled with a collection of popular mariachi favorites?.??



Lite refreshments will be available!



