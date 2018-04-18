TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Psi Chi & Psychology Club Meeting- RA Recruitment!

9 graduate students from every psychology discipline here at Tech will be recruiting for their labs for the summer and next Fall! Open to everyone! 

4/16/2018

Alexandra Abide

alexandra.abide@ttu.edu

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 4/18/2018

MCOM 166

