Top Poster Presentation – Parth Patel
2nd Place Poster Presentation – Kenia Ascencio
3rd Place Poster Presentation – Adrian Falco
Top Poster Presenters - Humanities
Top Poster Presentation – Hannah Keaty
2nd Place Poster Presentation – Inga Reynolds
3rd Place Poster Presentation – Raven Garza
Top Poster Presenters - Law, Public Policy, and Education
Top Poster Presentation – Adrian Ito
2nd Place Poster Presentation – Brianna Crosier
3rd Place Poster Presentation – Jenna Conners
Top Poster Presenters - Physical Sciences
Top Poster Presentation – Reagan Collins
2nd Place Poster Presentation – Vijayanta Jain
3rd Place Poster Presentation – Colt Cagle
Top Poster Presenters - Social Sciences
Top Poster Presentation – Georgina Rosenbrock
2nd Place Poster Presentation – Miranda Cox
3rd Place Poster Presentation – Jay McAndrew
Top Oral Presenters
Top Oral Presentation: Amanda Miller
2nd Place Oral Presentation: Tochi Eboh
3rd Place Oral Presentation: Shashidar Sastry
Top Visiting Presenter
Top Presentation: Brandy Williams, Georgia State University