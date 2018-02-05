TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
TTU Undergraduate Research Conference Awards 2018
Congratulations to the following students for having exceptional presentations within their respective categories during the 2018 Texas Tech University Undergraduate Research Conference:

Top Poster Presenters - Biological and Chemical Sciences

Top Poster Presentation – Parth Patel

2nd Place Poster Presentation – Kenia Ascencio

3rd Place Poster Presentation – Adrian Falco 

Top Poster Presenters - Humanities

Top Poster Presentation – Hannah Keaty

2nd Place Poster Presentation – Inga Reynolds

3rd Place Poster Presentation – Raven Garza

Top Poster Presenters - Law, Public Policy, and Education

Top Poster Presentation – Adrian Ito

2nd Place Poster Presentation – Brianna Crosier

3rd Place Poster Presentation – Jenna Conners

Top Poster Presenters - Physical Sciences

Top Poster Presentation – Reagan Collins

2nd Place Poster Presentation – Vijayanta Jain

3rd Place Poster Presentation – Colt Cagle

Top Poster Presenters - Social Sciences

Top Poster Presentation – Georgina Rosenbrock

2nd Place Poster Presentation – Miranda Cox

3rd Place Poster Presentation – Jay McAndrew

Top Oral Presenters

Top Oral Presentation: Amanda Miller

2nd Place Oral Presentation: Tochi Eboh

3rd Place Oral Presentation: Shashidar Sastry

Top Visiting Presenter

Top Presentation: Brandy Williams, Georgia State University
Posted:
5/2/2018

Originator:
Jerylme Robins

Email:
jerylme.robins@ttu.edu

Department:
CALUE


Categories