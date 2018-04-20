Help researchers understand the relationship between technology use and individual and interpersonal well-being. After you finish the survey, you will be given an opportunity to enter into a drawing for one of thirty 10$ Amazon e-gift cards. Please follow the link below to see if you qualify and to participate in the study. The full survey will take approximately 30 minutes to complete.

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cAseouMpGXE4sWF

Please contact Neli Morris at neli.morris@ttu.edu if you have any additional questions.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas

Tech University.