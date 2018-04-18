The Texas Tech University Women’s Leadership Initiative would like to know what qualities men and women believe are important for leaders to possess and what resources they perceive to be available to them at Texas Tech University. We would also like to investigate whether or not there is a difference in the level of encouragement men and women receive to become a leader.

Students and faculty over the age of 18 who would like to participate may complete an online Google Forms survey of their attitudes toward leadership and perceptions of leadership development at Texas Tech. If you have any questions, please contact us at texastechlwi@gmail.com!

Click the link below to take the survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJSoLvP_J6Tb_aJ--ZDgpTUwnkutg7gOWdxqhjUR5w2XPL4A/viewform