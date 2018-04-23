TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Remnant Trust Student Scholar Lecture and Reception
Full title: "Ancient Authors, Sacred Fathers, and Peter Comestor's Historia Scholastica: A Medieval Approach to Ancient History"

Attendees will learn about Peter Comestor, Thomas Aquinas, Augustine of Hippo, and Peter Lombard, among others, and how they approached ancient history in medieval education. 

Attendees will also have the opportunity to touch, hold, and feel the medieval books and manuscripts used in the presentation with their bare hands.

For parking information, please call (806) 742-0375
4/19/2018

Alexander Root

alex.root@ttu.edu

Remnant Trust

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 4/23/2018

Formby Room, Southwest Collection/Special Collection Library

