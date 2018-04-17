The Texas Tech University Hospitality and Retail Management Department is hosting Chef Camp this summer. Throughout the week campers will participate in culinary arts activities that will teach them about cooking techniques, food plating, sanitation & food safety, knife skills, and more. Campers will also participate in competitions such as Iron Chef and Chopped.



Chef Camp is for campers aged 13 to 17 years old. The camp dates are from June 25-29th.



Cost: (Includes: Room, Board, linens, meals, Chef Coat, Camp T-shirt, apron, and supplies)



Early Bird Special: $700 (Before May 1st, 2018) overnight campers

Early Bird Special: $650 (Before May 1st, 2018) day campers

After May 1st: Regular Price $800 overnight campers

After May 1st: Regular Price $700 day campers





For more information contact Dr. Deborah Fowler at deborah.fowler@ttu.edu, visit chefcamp.ttu.edu, or call (806) 742-2390.

4/17/2018



