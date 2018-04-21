TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Free Concert! Martha Redbone presents "Bone Hill" on April 21st
Texas Tech faculty, staff, students - as well as family, friends, and supporters from the Lubbock community - are invited to a FREE performance of Martha Redbone's "Bone Hill" on Saturday, April 21st in Hemmle Hall, located in the Texas Tech School of Music.

Posted:
4/16/2018

Originator:
Alec Cattell

Email:
alec.cattell@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit

Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 4/21/2018

Location:
Hemmle Hall, Texas Tech School of Music

Categories