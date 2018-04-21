

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/globalcommunications/irgc/concert.php Texas Tech faculty, staff, students - as well as family, friends, and supporters from the Lubbock community - are invited to a FREE performance of Martha Redbone's "Bone Hill" on Saturday, April 21st in Hemmle Hall, located in the Texas Tech School of Music.

Check out a preview of the performance on YouTube Posted:

4/16/2018



Originator:

Alec Cattell



Email:

alec.cattell@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 4/21/2018



Location:

Hemmle Hall, Texas Tech School of Music



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

