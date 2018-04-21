|
Texas Tech faculty, staff, students - as well as family, friends, and supporters from the Lubbock community - are invited to a FREE performance of Martha Redbone's "Bone Hill" on Saturday, April 21st in Hemmle Hall, located in the Texas Tech School of Music.
Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 4/21/2018
Location:
Hemmle Hall, Texas Tech School of Music
