• No orders will be taken after MAY 7th
• Deliveries begin MAY 10th
• Orders must be paid by MAY 10th
• No delivery over weekends and/or holidays
• While supplies last. No Maintenance included. All sales final.
• Free delivery on campus, off campus fees will apply
• Credit cards and FOAPs accepted
• Please make check and Money Order Payable to Texas Tech University
• If paying by cash, check or Money Order, please include tax 8.25%
• Send Payment to Mail Stop 3144
For more information please visit our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/home.php
