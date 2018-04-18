Parents/Guardians and Children Ages 5-7 Needed for Study on Children and Media.

We are looking for parents that currently have at least one child between the ages of 5-7 to participate in a research study on children and media. The study should take 30-45 minutes to complete and will be conducted in the Center for Communication Research at the College of Media and Communication. Families will receive $20 for their time. For more information about the study, please contact Dr. Miglena Sternadori at miglena.sternadori@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-834-8496. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

To sign up, please click on the link: https://ccrlabscheduling.as.me/?appointmentType=5511300

Posted:

4/18/2018



Originator:

Mary Norman



Email:

mary.s.norman@ttu.edu



Department:

Media and Communication





Categories

Research

