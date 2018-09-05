TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduating Seniors, get a FREE T-Shirt

Attention all May 2018 graduates, drive by our Senior Decal Drive-Thru in the parking lot of the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center on May 9th starting at noon until we run out of FREE shirts! 

Come drive-thru (or walk- thru) and get a FREE t-shirt (while supplies last) and an official alumni car decal to celebrate your one-year Texas Tech Alumni Association complimentary membership, and of course your upcoming graduation.

You’ll also learn about how to get the most out of your one-year Alumni Association membership, so you don’t miss a thing. See you on May 9th!
Posted:
5/7/2018

Originator:
Madison Tatum

Email:
madison.tatum@ttu.edu

Department:
Alumni Association

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 5/9/2018

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Parking lot


