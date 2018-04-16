Monday: Chicken Fried Steak & Green Chili Pork Chops Soup: Enchilada Carving Station: Ancho Pork Loin Tuesday: Brisket & Chicken Fried Chicken Soup: Green Chili Stew Carving Station: Smoked Sausage Wednesday: Pot Roast & Pecan Crusted Chicken Soup: Chicken Tortilla Carving Station: Smoked Ham Thursday: Chimichurri Flank Steak & Salmon with Dill Sauce Soup: Tomato Basil Carving Station: Roasted Turkey Friday: Brisket Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos Soup: Pozole Carving Station: Flank Steak ***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!

4/16/2018



Kylie Wright



kylie.wright@ttu.edu



Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





